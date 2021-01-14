Huntington National Bank Sells 1,671 Shares of CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK)

Huntington National Bank lowered its holdings in shares of CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK) by 14.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 10,140 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,671 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in CDK Global were worth $525,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. S&CO Inc. bought a new position in shares of CDK Global during the third quarter valued at $1,169,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of CDK Global during the third quarter valued at $1,303,000. Paloma Partners Management Co raised its stake in shares of CDK Global by 142.6% during the third quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 59,209 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,581,000 after acquiring an additional 34,803 shares during the last quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of CDK Global during the third quarter valued at $207,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in CDK Global by 2.0% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 224,317 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $9,778,000 after buying an additional 4,503 shares during the last quarter. 82.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CDK Global alerts:

A number of brokerages have commented on CDK. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target on shares of CDK Global in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CDK Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. BidaskClub raised shares of CDK Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of CDK Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. CDK Global has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.60.

CDK stock opened at $51.43 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.26 billion, a PE ratio of 34.75 and a beta of 1.38. The company’s 50-day moving average is $50.64 and its 200-day moving average is $46.24. CDK Global, Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.12 and a 1 year high of $57.00.

CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $493.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $471.54 million. CDK Global had a net margin of 9.25% and a negative return on equity of 62.84%. The business’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that CDK Global, Inc. will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 30th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. CDK Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.67%.

In other news, CAO Jennifer A. Williams sold 1,278 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $63,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $458,950. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About CDK Global

CDK Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and technology solutions for automotive retailers in the United States, Europe, Canada, and internationally. The company offers Dealer Management System (DMS), a portfolio of layered software applications and services for automotive retailers, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), consumers, and other industry participants manage the acquisition, sale, financing, insuring, parts supply, and repair and maintenance of vehicles.

Further Reading: How to calculate compound interest

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CDK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK).

Receive News & Ratings for CDK Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CDK Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.