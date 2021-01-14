Huntington National Bank Sells 384 Shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Huntington National Bank lessened its holdings in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 5.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 7,247 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 384 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in The Charles Schwab were worth $384,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCHW. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in The Charles Schwab in the first quarter valued at about $1,805,000. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab by 68.2% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 53,148 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,284,000 after purchasing an additional 21,558 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab by 1.8% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 130,119 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,278,000 after purchasing an additional 2,342 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab by 1.1% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,913,103 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $165,769,000 after purchasing an additional 51,616 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR boosted its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab by 11.3% during the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 63,173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,131,000 after purchasing an additional 6,426 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SCHW. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on The Charles Schwab from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Smith Barney Citigroup raised The Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $44.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Wells Fargo & Company raised The Charles Schwab from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $44.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. TheStreet raised The Charles Schwab from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on The Charles Schwab from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.54.

In other news, EVP Peter J. Morgan III sold 3,521 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.38, for a total transaction of $145,698.98. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,358 shares in the company, valued at $345,854.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jonathan M. Craig sold 6,326 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $253,040.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,348,287 shares of company stock valued at $64,923,383. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of SCHW stock opened at $59.51 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $111.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.55 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30. The Charles Schwab Co. has a fifty-two week low of $28.00 and a fifty-two week high of $62.04.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.43 billion. The Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 14.02% and a net margin of 29.80%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates through two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

