Huntington National Bank Trims Holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Huntington National Bank decreased its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 12,288 shares of the company’s stock after selling 330 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $620,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ADM. Man Group plc raised its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 188.9% in the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 80,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,221,000 after purchasing an additional 52,795 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 25.3% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 17,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $718,000 after purchasing an additional 3,634 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 166.4% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 765,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,288,000 after purchasing an additional 477,868 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 61.9% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 3,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,413 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR raised its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 91,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,637,000 after purchasing an additional 2,117 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ADM opened at $51.77 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $28.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.29 and a beta of 0.85. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 52 week low of $28.92 and a 52 week high of $53.57. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $50.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.18. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 2.53% and a return on equity of 11.10%. The firm had revenue of $15.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Joseph D. Taets sold 5,260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.22, for a total value of $269,417.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 225,814 shares in the company, valued at $11,566,193.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Juan R. Luciano sold 112,845 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.65, for a total transaction of $5,715,599.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 513,837 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,025,844.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 225,014 shares of company stock worth $11,346,353. Insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt upgraded shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $49.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.08.

About Archer-Daniels-Midland

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition. It procures, stores, cleans, and transports agricultural raw materials, such as oilseeds, corn, wheat, milo, oats, rice, and barley.

