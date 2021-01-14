Hush (HUSH) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $25,248.00

Hush (CURRENCY:HUSH) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 14th. One Hush coin can currently be bought for $0.0254 or 0.00000064 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Hush has traded down 30% against the dollar. Hush has a total market capitalization of $264,541.36 and approximately $25,248.00 worth of Hush was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Hush alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $110.04 or 0.00279480 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.60 or 0.00062483 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.67 or 0.00034716 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000366 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000008 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 13.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000482 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000621 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 16.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0981 or 0.00000249 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

VoteCoin (VOT) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Hush Profile

HUSH is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on November 20th, 2016. Hush’s total supply is 10,427,077 coins. The official website for Hush is myhush.org. Hush’s official Twitter account is @MyHushTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Hush is /r/Myhush and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Hush is forum.myhush.org.

Hush Coin Trading

Hush can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hush directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hush should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hush using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Hush Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hush and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.