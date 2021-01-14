Hydro One (OTCMKTS:HRNNF) PT Raised to $33.00

Hydro One (OTCMKTS:HRNNF) had its target price upped by CIBC from $32.00 to $33.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. CIBC currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on HRNNF. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Hydro One from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, September 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Hydro One from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Hydro One from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Hydro One from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Hydro One from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $32.00.

Shares of HRNNF remained flat at $$22.78 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 7 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,867. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.52. Hydro One has a 52-week low of $15.10 and a 52-week high of $23.14.

Hydro One Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electrical transmission and distribution company in Ontario. It operates through three segments: Transmission, Distribution, and Other Business. The company owns and operates approximately 123,000 circuit kilometers of low-voltage distribution network.

