Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:HYFM) Quiet Period To Expire on January 19th

Hydrofarm Holdings Group’s (NASDAQ:HYFM) quiet period is set to end on Tuesday, January 19th. Hydrofarm Holdings Group had issued 8,666,667 shares in its initial public offering on December 10th. The total size of the offering was $173,333,340 based on an initial share price of $20.00. During the company’s quiet period, insiders and underwriters that worked on the IPO are restricted from issuing any research reports or earnings estimates for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. William Blair initiated coverage on Hydrofarm Holdings Group in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Truist initiated coverage on Hydrofarm Holdings Group in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Hydrofarm Holdings Group in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Hydrofarm Holdings Group in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Hydrofarm Holdings Group in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.25.

Shares of HYFM stock opened at $68.26 on Thursday. Hydrofarm Holdings Group has a fifty-two week low of $41.59 and a fifty-two week high of $77.40.

Hydrofarm Holdings Group Company Profile

