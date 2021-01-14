Hyliion (NYSE:HYLN) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hyliion (NYSE:HYLN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $19.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Hyliion Holdings Corp. provides electrified powertrain solutions for Class 8 commercial vehicle. The company’s solutions utilize its proprietary battery systems, control software and data analytics combined with fully integrated electric motors and power electronics, to produce electrified powertrain systems. Hyliion Holdings Corp., formerly known as Tortoise Acquisition Corp., is based in United States. “

Get Hyliion alerts:

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on HYLN. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Hyliion in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. They issued a neutral rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Barclays began coverage on shares of Hyliion in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They set an overweight rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Hyliion in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. They issued a neutral rating and a $27.00 price target for the company.

Shares of Hyliion stock opened at $17.27 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $18.04. Hyliion has a fifty-two week low of $9.50 and a fifty-two week high of $58.66.

Hyliion (NYSE:HYLN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.36). Sell-side analysts expect that Hyliion will post -0.69 EPS for the current year.

About Hyliion

Hyliion Holdings Corp. designs, develops, and sells electrified powertrain solutions for the commercial transportation industry. It provides battery management systems for hybrid and fully electric vehicle applications. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Cedar Park, Texas.

Featured Article: Why is the ex-dividend date different from the record date?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Hyliion (HYLN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Hyliion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hyliion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.