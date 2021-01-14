Hyper Speed Network Price Up 39.5% Over Last 7 Days (HSN)

Hyper Speed Network (CURRENCY:HSN) traded up 13.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on January 14th. One Hyper Speed Network coin can now be bought for $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Hyper Speed Network has a total market cap of $42,688.24 and $166.00 worth of Hyper Speed Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Hyper Speed Network has traded up 39.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.68 or 0.00042087 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00005274 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $149.41 or 0.00377031 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00038019 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0743 or 0.00000187 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,542.46 or 0.03892224 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002528 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 13.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.35 or 0.00013508 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002523 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.02 or 0.00012672 BTC.

About Hyper Speed Network

Hyper Speed Network (HSN) is a coin. Hyper Speed Network's total supply is 940,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 122,987,866 coins. The official message board for Hyper Speed Network is medium.com/@hyperspeednetwork2019. The Reddit community for Hyper Speed Network is /r/HyperSpeedNetwork and the currency's Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Hyper Speed Network is www.hsn.link.

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Hyper Speed Network (HSN) is a Public Chain + 5G Application value eco- network. As the basic public chain of the 5G digital economy, HSN aims to make complex application scenarios network- enabled by using blockchain, so as to assist the industrial development in the 5G age. After the main net launch, HSN will be widely used in cloud VR/AR, Smart Security, Internet of Vehicles (IoV), Smart City, Smart Manufacturing, Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAV), SD-WAN + NAS, Mesh products, edge computing modules, and other applications of the 5G environment. “

Buying and Selling Hyper Speed Network

Hyper Speed Network can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hyper Speed Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hyper Speed Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hyper Speed Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

