IAMGOLD’s (IAG) “Outperform” Rating Reaffirmed at National Bank Financial

National Bank Financial reiterated their outperform rating on shares of IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG) (TSE:IMG) in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

IAG has been the subject of a number of other reports. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of IAMGOLD from $6.50 to $6.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 16th. ValuEngine lowered shares of IAMGOLD from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. BidaskClub raised shares of IAMGOLD from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of IAMGOLD from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, CSFB set a $4.75 price objective on shares of IAMGOLD and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $5.88.

IAG stock opened at $3.40 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 4.43 and a quick ratio of 3.34. IAMGOLD has a 52-week low of $1.44 and a 52-week high of $5.35. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.82.

IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG) (TSE:IMG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The mining company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. IAMGOLD had a negative net margin of 31.53% and a positive return on equity of 2.79%. The company had revenue of $335.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $344.16 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that IAMGOLD will post 0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in IAMGOLD in the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Brookstone Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of IAMGOLD by 30.8% during the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 15,933 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 3,749 shares during the period. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IAMGOLD during the third quarter worth $88,000. Fulcrum Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of IAMGOLD during the third quarter worth $82,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of IAMGOLD by 100.0% during the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 29,000 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 14,500 shares during the period. 49.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About IAMGOLD

IAMGOLD Corporation explores for, develops, and operates gold mining properties in North and South America, and West Africa. The company owns interests in the Rosebel mine located in Suriname, South America; the Essakane mine in Burkina Faso, West Africa; the Westwood mine in Quebec, Canada. Its exploration and development projects include the Boto gold project in Senegal; the Diakha-Siribaya gold project in Mali; the Pitangui project in Brazil; the CÃ´tÃ© gold project in Ontario; Eastern Borosi in Nicaragua; and the Karita gold project in Guinea, as well as holds interest in the Loma Larga, a gold, silver, and copper project in southern Ecuador.

