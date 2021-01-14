IBI Group Inc. (IBG.TO) (TSE:IBG) Hits New 12-Month High at $8.85

IBI Group Inc. (IBG.TO) (TSE:IBG)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$8.85 and last traded at C$8.85, with a volume of 17943 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$8.52.

Several research firms have issued reports on IBG. Raymond James increased their price objective on IBI Group Inc. (IBG.TO) from C$8.50 to C$9.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Laurentian Bank of Canada (LB.TO) raised their target price on IBI Group Inc. (IBG.TO) from C$9.50 to C$10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Pi Financial raised their target price on IBI Group Inc. (IBG.TO) from C$9.25 to C$9.50 in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Laurentian raised their target price on IBI Group Inc. (IBG.TO) from C$9.50 to C$10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$9.33.

Get IBI Group Inc. (IBG.TO) alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of C$278.75 million and a PE ratio of 15.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 195.95. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$7.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$6.66.

IBI Group Inc. (IBG.TO) (TSE:IBG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported C$0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.14 by C$0.03. The company had revenue of C$98.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$94.20 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that IBI Group Inc. will post 0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About IBI Group Inc. (IBG.TO) (TSE:IBG)

IBI Group Inc provides various professional services in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its professional services include urban design and planning, architecture, civil engineering, transportation engineering, traffic engineering, systems engineering, urban geography, real estate analysis, landscape architecture, communications engineering, software development, and other consulting services.

Featured Story: retirement calculator

Receive News & Ratings for IBI Group Inc. (IBG.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IBI Group Inc. (IBG.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.