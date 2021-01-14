Ibstock plc (IBST.L) (LON:IBST) Stock Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $204.58

Ibstock plc (IBST.L) (LON:IBST) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $204.58 and traded as low as $201.40. Ibstock plc (IBST.L) shares last traded at $201.40, with a volume of 1,023,723 shares.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.79, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.61. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 204.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 175.52. The stock has a market cap of £831.41 million and a P/E ratio of -49.12.

In related news, insider Chris McLeish bought 20,240 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 147 ($1.92) per share, with a total value of £29,752.80 ($38,872.22).

About Ibstock plc (IBST.L) (LON:IBST)

Ibstock plc manufactures and sells clay and concrete products primarily in the United Kingdom. Its principal products include clay bricks, brick components, concrete roof tiles, concrete stone masonry substitutes, concrete fencing, pre-stressed concrete, and concrete rail products. The company provides facing bricks, walling stones, architectural masonry products, cast stones, facade systems, and retaining walls, as well as lintels, sills, and arches; roof tiles, chimneys soffits, and roofing accessories; and fencings, caps and copings, bollards, balustrades, path edgings, and urban landscaping products.

