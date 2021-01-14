Idea Chain Coin Price Down 38% Over Last Week (ICH)

Idea Chain Coin (CURRENCY:ICH) traded 26.1% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on January 14th. One Idea Chain Coin token can now be purchased for approximately $2.93 or 0.00007377 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Idea Chain Coin has traded 38% lower against the dollar. Idea Chain Coin has a market cap of $150.34 million and approximately $12,262.00 worth of Idea Chain Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002514 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000746 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 29% against the dollar and now trades at $12.43 or 0.00031263 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.52 or 0.00104415 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.37 or 0.00058781 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.83 or 0.00225916 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000661 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $33,230.49 or 0.83571847 BTC.

Idea Chain Coin Profile

Idea Chain Coin’s total supply is 55,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 51,252,304 tokens. The official website for Idea Chain Coin is ideachaincoin.com.

Buying and Selling Idea Chain Coin

Idea Chain Coin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: .

