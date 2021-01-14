IFM Investors Pty Ltd Acquires 32,905 Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 16.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 232,090 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 32,905 shares during the quarter. Facebook accounts for about 2.0% of IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Facebook were worth $63,398,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Facebook by 21.9% in the 4th quarter. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,949 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $532,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Facebook by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,437 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $5,583,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Norway Savings Bank grew its holdings in shares of Facebook by 28.4% during the 4th quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 714 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Facebook by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. now owns 1,897 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $518,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Campbell Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Facebook by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Campbell Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,778 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $4,966,000 after purchasing an additional 860 shares in the last quarter. 59.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Facebook alerts:

In related news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 44,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.37, for a total transaction of $11,606,807.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CRO David B. Fischer sold 13,118 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.02, for a total value of $3,620,830.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,197,194 shares of company stock worth $327,128,221. Corporate insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on FB shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Facebook from $315.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Facebook from $285.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Facebook from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Raymond James raised their target price on Facebook from $280.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Facebook from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, thirty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Facebook currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $299.24.

Shares of Facebook stock opened at $251.64 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $716.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $273.31 and its 200-day moving average is $264.97. Facebook, Inc. has a one year low of $137.10 and a one year high of $304.67.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The social networking company reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.77. The company had revenue of $21.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.78 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 23.27% and a net margin of 32.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.12 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Facebook

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

Read More: Example of operating income, EBIT and EBITDA

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB).

Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.