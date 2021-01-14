IFM Investors Pty Ltd Boosts Stock Position in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its position in shares of The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) by 17.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 64,682 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 9,509 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in The Blackstone Group were worth $4,192,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BX. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of The Blackstone Group during the first quarter worth $50,000. Man Group plc lifted its position in shares of The Blackstone Group by 253.0% during the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 27,498 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,558,000 after purchasing an additional 19,709 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of The Blackstone Group by 32.9% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 75,578 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,283,000 after purchasing an additional 18,718 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of The Blackstone Group by 0.4% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 235,999 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $13,320,000 after purchasing an additional 1,038 shares during the last quarter. Finally, tru Independence LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Blackstone Group during the second quarter worth $311,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.77% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on BX. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on The Blackstone Group from $69.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 29th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on The Blackstone Group from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Oppenheimer upgraded The Blackstone Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Blackstone Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded The Blackstone Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.96.

In related news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III purchased 42,425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $34.93 per share, with a total value of $1,481,905.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Blackstone Bdc Holdings Llc purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $50,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 1,042,365 shares of company stock worth $26,480,405 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The Blackstone Group stock opened at $63.97 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $43.12 billion, a PE ratio of 59.79 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.37. The Blackstone Group Inc. has a one year low of $33.00 and a one year high of $65.75.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The asset manager reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 74.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that The Blackstone Group Inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Blackstone Group Company Profile

The Blackstone Group Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

