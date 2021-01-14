IFM Investors Pty Ltd Grows Position in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its holdings in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) by 17.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 34,564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,107 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in CME Group were worth $6,292,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CME. Harding Loevner LP bought a new position in CME Group in the third quarter worth about $265,346,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of CME Group by 1,556.1% during the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 679,009 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $113,590,000 after acquiring an additional 638,009 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in shares of CME Group by 613.1% during the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 595,414 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $96,779,000 after acquiring an additional 511,914 shares in the last quarter. Pendal Group Limited increased its holdings in shares of CME Group by 74.8% during the third quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 884,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $147,939,000 after acquiring an additional 378,433 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CME Group by 170.3% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 549,670 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $91,965,000 after acquiring an additional 346,305 shares in the last quarter. 83.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Ken Vroman sold 4,541 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.63, for a total transaction of $693,092.83. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,507,831.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO John W. Pietrowicz sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $900,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 44,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,069,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 17,100 shares of company stock worth $2,960,709. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CME. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price objective on shares of CME Group from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CME Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $205.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of CME Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $176.00 to $195.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of CME Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday, November 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of CME Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $138.00 to $203.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. CME Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $188.06.

CME Group stock opened at $197.95 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. CME Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $131.80 and a 12 month high of $225.36. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $183.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $170.61. The firm has a market cap of $71.06 billion, a PE ratio of 32.99, a P/E/G ratio of 15.03 and a beta of 0.46.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by ($0.03). CME Group had a return on equity of 9.22% and a net margin of 43.68%. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.90 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that CME Group Inc. will post 6.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 28th were given a $2.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 24th. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.00%.

CME Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products through its electronic trading platforms, open outcry, and privately negotiated transactions.

