IFM Investors Pty Ltd Has $5.24 Million Stock Position in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its position in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 17.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,149 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,071 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Illumina were worth $5,235,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ILMN. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Illumina by 17.7% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,310 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $500,000 after purchasing an additional 949 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its stake in Illumina by 93.8% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 535 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Illumina by 3.9% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 657,299 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $243,431,000 after acquiring an additional 24,908 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new stake in Illumina during the second quarter worth approximately $12,148,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in Illumina by 18.6% during the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 59,060 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $21,831,000 after acquiring an additional 9,252 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.43% of the company’s stock.

In other Illumina news, SVP Aimee L. Hoyt sold 271 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction on Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $379.65, for a total value of $102,885.15. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $998,479.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jay T. Flatley sold 4,000 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.72, for a total transaction of $1,286,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 203,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $65,609,324.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 33,864 shares of company stock worth $11,405,520. 0.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ILMN stock opened at $362.00 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $52.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.99, a PEG ratio of 11.31 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 3.51, a current ratio of 3.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Illumina, Inc. has a 12-month low of $196.78 and a 12-month high of $404.20. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $355.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $343.28.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The life sciences company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $794.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $713.97 million. Illumina had a net margin of 19.70% and a return on equity of 15.93%. Illumina’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.93 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Illumina, Inc. will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current year.

ILMN has been the subject of several research reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Illumina from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Illumina from $325.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $351.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Illumina from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Illumina from $335.00 to $281.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $334.14.

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture and other emerging segments.

