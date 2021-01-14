IFM Investors Pty Ltd Has $51.13 Million Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 15.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 29,184 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,851 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for approximately 1.6% of IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $51,127,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wimmer Associates 1 LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 25.0% during the third quarter. Wimmer Associates 1 LLC now owns 1,456 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,139,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the period. Jefferies Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 691.1% during the third quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 3,639 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,348,000 after purchasing an additional 3,179 shares during the period. Modus Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Modus Advisors LLC now owns 1,636 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,866,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,352 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,872,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Finally, Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 0.5% during the third quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 22,292 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $32,760,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 29.94% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 55 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,813.27, for a total value of $99,729.85. Following the transaction, the director now owns 613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,111,534.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 52 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,757.54, for a total value of $91,392.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,117 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,963,172.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,564 shares of company stock worth $2,756,038 in the last quarter. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

GOOG opened at $1,754.40 on Thursday. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,013.54 and a 52-week high of $1,847.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.19 trillion, a PE ratio of 33.90, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a current ratio of 3.41. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,770.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,613.69.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The information services provider reported $16.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $11.35 by $5.05. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. The business had revenue of $46.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $10.12 earnings per share. Alphabet’s revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 51.54 earnings per share for the current year.

GOOG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $1,675.00 to $1,725.00 in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Alphabet from $1,750.00 to $1,810.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Alphabet from $1,800.00 to $1,900.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,843.00.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

