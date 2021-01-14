IFM Investors Pty Ltd Increases Holdings in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) by 27.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 16,693 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,576 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Zoom Video Communications were worth $5,631,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications in the third quarter worth about $28,000. CNB Bank bought a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications in the third quarter worth about $37,000. Earnest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications in the third quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Winch Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 340.0% in the third quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 88 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Zoom Video Communications alerts:

In other Zoom Video Communications news, COO Aparna Bawa sold 7,500 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction on Friday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $544.07, for a total value of $4,080,525.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jonathan Chadwick sold 10,000 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.40, for a total transaction of $4,004,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,004,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 166,884 shares of company stock worth $74,937,633 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 24.25% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ZM opened at $364.63 on Thursday. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a 52 week low of $70.26 and a 52 week high of $588.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $104.29 billion, a PE ratio of 467.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.42 and a beta of -1.46. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $389.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $378.29.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 29th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.23. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 17.10% and a return on equity of 27.93%. The company had revenue of $777.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $694.13 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.09 earnings per share. Zoom Video Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 366.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ZM shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Zoom Video Communications from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $472.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Saturday, November 7th. BTIG Research boosted their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $460.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $402.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $228.00 to $611.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $436.54.

Zoom Video Communications Company Profile

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides a video-first communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's product portfolio includes Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system that provides secure call routing, call queuing, call detail reports, call recording, call quality monitoring, voicemail, switch to video, and other services, as well as inbound and outbound calling services; and Zoom Chat enables sharing messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices for meeting and phone customers.

Featured Article: Asset Allocation and Your Retirement



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM).

Receive News & Ratings for Zoom Video Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoom Video Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.