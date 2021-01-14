IFM Investors Pty Ltd Increases Stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its holdings in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 17.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,728 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,555 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in FedEx were worth $6,160,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FDX. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in FedEx by 8,151.1% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 815,578 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $205,135,000 after buying an additional 825,708 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in FedEx by 16.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,945,173 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $693,412,000 after purchasing an additional 711,755 shares during the last quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in FedEx by 128.3% during the third quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 722,306 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $181,674,000 after purchasing an additional 405,985 shares during the last quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP bought a new position in FedEx during the third quarter valued at $96,645,000. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in FedEx during the third quarter valued at $69,483,000. 68.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Argus increased their price objective on shares of FedEx from $270.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their target price on shares of FedEx from $300.00 to $365.00 in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of FedEx from $248.00 to $372.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $350.00 target price on shares of FedEx and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of FedEx from $286.00 to $331.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $312.00.

In other news, CEO Henry J. Maier sold 7,322 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $283.22, for a total value of $2,073,736.84. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 47,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,591,444.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Mark R. Allen sold 13,065 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.04, for a total transaction of $3,410,487.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,324 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,048,256.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 42,643 shares of company stock worth $11,567,579. Insiders own 8.49% of the company’s stock.

NYSE FDX opened at $252.22 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.76. The company has a market capitalization of $66.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.34. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $274.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $237.45. FedEx Co. has a one year low of $88.69 and a one year high of $305.66.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 16th. The shipping service provider reported $4.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.01 by $0.82. The business had revenue of $20.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.45 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 3.28% and a return on equity of 18.65%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.51 EPS. Equities analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 17.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 14th were given a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 11th. FedEx’s payout ratio is currently 27.37%.

About FedEx

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. Its FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment offers business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

