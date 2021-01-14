IFM Investors Pty Ltd Purchases 12,193 Shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its position in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) by 17.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 80,236 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,193 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $6,034,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LNZ Capital LP purchased a new stake in Dominion Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $9,866,000. Orleans Capital Management Corp LA increased its stake in Dominion Energy by 5.4% in the third quarter. Orleans Capital Management Corp LA now owns 25,595 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,020,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in Dominion Energy by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 183,319 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $13,786,000 after purchasing an additional 21,396 shares during the period. Surevest LLC increased its stake in Dominion Energy by 11.1% in the third quarter. Surevest LLC now owns 42,813 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,379,000 after purchasing an additional 4,289 shares during the period. Finally, Rossmore Private Capital increased its stake in Dominion Energy by 3.9% in the third quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 6,205 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $490,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.79% of the company’s stock.

In other Dominion Energy news, Chairman Thomas F. Farrell II sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.87, for a total transaction of $3,793,500.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 901,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,369,795.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on D. Zacks Investment Research lowered Dominion Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Dominion Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $86.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Dominion Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $83.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Dominion Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $82.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, Bank of America raised Dominion Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $88.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.42.

NYSE D opened at $72.24 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $75.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -3,612.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.13. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $57.79 and a fifty-two week high of $90.89.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.69 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.19% and a net margin of 0.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.18 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 4th were paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 3rd. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.43%.

Dominion Energy Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and transports energy. The company's Dominion Energy Virginia segment engages in the regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution operations that serve residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina. Its Gas Transmission & Storage segment operates interstate natural gas transmission pipelines and underground storage systems, as well as engages in nonregulated retail natural gas marketing, and development of renewable natural gas and LNG infrastructure.

