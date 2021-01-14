IFM Investors Pty Ltd Purchases 14,498 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 16.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 103,937 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,498 shares during the period. The Home Depot accounts for 0.9% of IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $27,608,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC bought a new position in The Home Depot in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Home Depot in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Home Depot in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Home Depot in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Home Depot by 201.6% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 184 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.23% of the company’s stock.

Get The Home Depot alerts:

HD opened at $274.05 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.39. The company has a market cap of $295.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.71, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.04. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52-week low of $140.63 and a 52-week high of $292.95. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $268.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $271.86.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $33.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.03 billion. The Home Depot had a net margin of 9.94% and a negative return on equity of 910.85%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.53 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 11.76 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 3rd were paid a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 2nd. The Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.54%.

In other news, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.03, for a total value of $32,283.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,539,757.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Edward P. Decker sold 25,595 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.40, for a total transaction of $6,895,293.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 97,352 shares in the company, valued at $26,226,628.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

HD has been the subject of several research reports. BidaskClub cut shares of The Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of The Home Depot from $288.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of The Home Depot in a research report on Monday, October 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $310.00 price target for the company. DA Davidson lowered their price target on shares of The Home Depot from $315.00 to $295.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Wedbush cut shares of The Home Depot from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $293.25.

The Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

See Also: Outstanding Shares and The Effect on Share Price



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD).

Receive News & Ratings for The Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.