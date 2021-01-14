IFM Investors Pty Ltd Raises Stock Holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 16.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 244,102 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,953 shares during the quarter. Merck & Co., Inc. makes up 0.6% of IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $19,968,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 20,139,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,670,597,000 after purchasing an additional 2,882,982 shares during the last quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the third quarter worth about $97,609,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 34.5% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 3,888,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,431,000 after buying an additional 996,562 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 43.9% during the third quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 2,934,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,382,000 after buying an additional 895,634 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 5,174,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,175,000 after acquiring an additional 717,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.43% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MRK traded down $0.75 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $82.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,087,361 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,221,937. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market cap of $208.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.43. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $81.11. Merck & Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $65.25 and a twelve month high of $92.06.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.30. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 24.33% and a return on equity of 53.83%. The business had revenue of $12.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.51 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.16%. This is an increase from Merck & Co., Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.10%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Sunday, December 6th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Truist started coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $96.00 target price on the stock. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $88.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein restated an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Merck & Co., Inc. has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.36.

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents for cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases; neuromuscular blocking agents; cholesterol modifying medicines; and anti-bacterial and vaginal contraceptive products.

