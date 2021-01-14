IG Group Holdings plc (IGG.L) (LON:IGG) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $804.95

IG Group Holdings plc (IGG.L) (LON:IGG) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $804.95 and traded as high as $890.00. IG Group Holdings plc (IGG.L) shares last traded at $871.50, with a volume of 678,736 shares trading hands.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 851.03 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 804.95. The firm has a market cap of £3.22 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.43. The company has a quick ratio of 3.48, a current ratio of 3.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.78.

About IG Group Holdings plc (IGG.L) (LON:IGG)

IG Group Holdings plc operates as a multi-platform trading company worldwide. It offers CFDs (contracts for difference), are derivative contracts that enable clients to take advantage of changes in an asset's price; and spread betting that allow clients to take advantage of changes in an asset's price without owning the asset itself, and to use the same range of risk-mitigation measures.

