IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) Given New $99.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) had its target price decreased by BMO Capital Markets from $93.00 to $99.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 18.01% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of IHS Markit from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of IHS Markit from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Truist cut IHS Markit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Argus cut IHS Markit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of IHS Markit in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. IHS Markit presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.44.

INFO stock traded down $1.56 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $83.89. 69,654 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,499,754. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $89.83 and its 200-day moving average is $83.37. IHS Markit has a 12 month low of $44.81 and a 12 month high of $101.45. The company has a market cap of $33.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.63 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 12th. The business services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.05. IHS Markit had a return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 21.45%. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. IHS Markit’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that IHS Markit will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Edouard Tavernier sold 889 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.42, for a total value of $75,049.38. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,759 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,343,414.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new position in IHS Markit during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Pinnacle Bank grew its holdings in shares of IHS Markit by 48.8% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 442 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its position in IHS Markit by 405.5% during the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 556 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional boosted its position in IHS Markit by 34.3% in the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 532 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of IHS Markit by 43.1% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 720 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.75% of the company’s stock.

IHS Markit Ltd. provides critical information, analytics, and solutions for various industries and markets worldwide. The company's information, analytics, and solutions enhance operational efficiency and offer deep insights for customers in business, finance, and government. Its Financial Services segment offers pricing and reference data, indices, valuation and trading services, trade processing, enterprise software, and managed services to traders, portfolio managers, risk managers, research professionals, and other financial market participants, as well as operations, compliance, and enterprise data managers.

