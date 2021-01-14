IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) Issues Earnings Results

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The business services provider reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. IHS Markit had a return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 21.45%. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of INFO opened at $85.45 on Thursday. IHS Markit has a fifty-two week low of $44.81 and a fifty-two week high of $101.45. The company has a market capitalization of $34.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.31 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67.

In related news, EVP Edouard Tavernier sold 889 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.42, for a total value of $75,049.38. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 27,759 shares in the company, valued at $2,343,414.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on INFO. Argus lowered IHS Markit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered IHS Markit from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of IHS Markit in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Bank of America increased their target price on IHS Markit from $84.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on IHS Markit from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.44.

IHS Markit Ltd. provides critical information, analytics, and solutions for various industries and markets worldwide. The company's information, analytics, and solutions enhance operational efficiency and offer deep insights for customers in business, finance, and government. Its Financial Services segment offers pricing and reference data, indices, valuation and trading services, trade processing, enterprise software, and managed services to traders, portfolio managers, risk managers, research professionals, and other financial market participants, as well as operations, compliance, and enterprise data managers.

