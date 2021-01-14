IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The business services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. IHS Markit had a return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 21.45%. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. IHS Markit’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NYSE:INFO opened at $85.45 on Thursday. IHS Markit has a twelve month low of $44.81 and a twelve month high of $101.45. The firm has a market cap of $34.04 billion, a PE ratio of 37.31 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67. The business has a fifty day moving average of $89.83 and a 200-day moving average of $83.37.

In other news, EVP Edouard Tavernier sold 889 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.42, for a total value of $75,049.38. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,759 shares in the company, valued at $2,343,414.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America increased their price objective on IHS Markit from $84.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on IHS Markit from $82.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Argus lowered IHS Markit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of IHS Markit in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered IHS Markit from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. IHS Markit has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.44.

About IHS Markit

IHS Markit Ltd. provides critical information, analytics, and solutions for various industries and markets worldwide. The company's information, analytics, and solutions enhance operational efficiency and offer deep insights for customers in business, finance, and government. Its Financial Services segment offers pricing and reference data, indices, valuation and trading services, trade processing, enterprise software, and managed services to traders, portfolio managers, risk managers, research professionals, and other financial market participants, as well as operations, compliance, and enterprise data managers.

