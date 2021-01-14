ImageCoin Market Cap Reaches $299,710.83 (IMG)

ImageCoin (CURRENCY:IMG) traded 23.4% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 14th. One ImageCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0278 or 0.00000070 BTC on major exchanges. ImageCoin has a total market cap of $299,710.83 and $17,746.00 worth of ImageCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, ImageCoin has traded down 1.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

FYDcoin (FYD) traded up 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000006 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0779 or 0.00000197 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000006 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded 40.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

xscoin (XSC) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000971 BTC.

INMAXCOIN (INXC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0670 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Emrals (EMRALS) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000011 BTC.

AVCCOIN (AVC) traded down 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001000 BTC.

ImageCoin Profile

IMG is a coin. ImageCoin’s total supply is 10,768,847 coins. ImageCoin’s official website is imagecoin.imagehosty.com. ImageCoin’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Image is designed to be a secure and decentralized open-source proof of work digital currency, focusing on performance, security and fast low-cost transactions. The Image Community Reserve assists with market liquidity and reducing volatility. With the community’s support, Image is looking to revolutionize the cryptocurrency experience allowing users easy access and usability, bringing it to the mainstream for day to day life. “

Buying and Selling ImageCoin

ImageCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ImageCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ImageCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ImageCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

