IMI plc (IMI.L) (LON:IMI) Raised to Outperform at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of IMI plc (IMI.L) (LON:IMI) to an outperform rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has GBX 1,450 ($18.94) price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of GBX 1,160 ($15.16).

IMI has been the subject of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised IMI plc (IMI.L) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price objective for the company from GBX 850 ($11.11) to GBX 1,300 ($16.98) in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Liberum Capital raised IMI plc (IMI.L) to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the stock from GBX 1,000 ($13.07) to GBX 1,500 ($19.60) in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. IMI plc (IMI.L) currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 1,108.57 ($14.48).

LON:IMI opened at GBX 1,293 ($16.89) on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of £3.52 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.03. IMI plc has a 52-week low of GBX 619.80 ($8.10) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,313 ($17.15). The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,186.41 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 1,085.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.69, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.52.

IMI plc (IMI.L) Company Profile

IMI plc, a specialist engineering company, designs, manufactures, and services engineered products worldwide. The company operates through three divisions: IMI Precision Engineering, IMI Critical Engineering, and IMI Hydronic Engineering. The IMI Precision Engineering division develops motion and fluid control technologies for industrial automation, commercial vehicle, life sciences, energy, and rail applications.

