Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) Stake Cut by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue decreased its holdings in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) by 4.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,229 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,487 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Incyte were worth $2,629,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Incyte by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 37,556 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,490,000 after buying an additional 1,690 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in Incyte in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,984,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Incyte during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Incyte in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,572,000. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Incyte by 11.4% during the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,871 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $347,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. 84.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on INCY. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Incyte from $94.00 to $87.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Incyte from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Incyte from $103.00 to $97.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Incyte from $96.00 to $86.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Truist began coverage on shares of Incyte in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $103.94.

Incyte stock opened at $92.74 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $91.45. The company has a quick ratio of 3.53, a current ratio of 3.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Incyte Co. has a 12-month low of $62.48 and a 12-month high of $110.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.07 and a beta of 0.97.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.23). Incyte had a negative net margin of 13.62% and a negative return on equity of 13.66%. The business had revenue of $620.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $622.48 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.82 earnings per share. Incyte’s revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Incyte Co. will post -1.41 EPS for the current year.

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of various therapeutics in the United States. The company offers JAKAFI, a drug for the treatment of myelofibrosis and polycythemia vera cancers; and Iclusig, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

