Independent Research Analysts Give Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (BMW.F) (ETR:BMW) a €73.00 Price Target

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (BMW.F) (ETR:BMW) has been assigned a €73.00 ($85.88) target price by equities researchers at Independent Research in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Independent Research’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 5.61% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on BMW. Morgan Stanley set a €66.00 ($77.65) price target on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (BMW.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Kepler Capital Markets set a €63.00 ($74.12) target price on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (BMW.F) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. UBS Group set a €65.00 ($76.47) price target on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (BMW.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Nord/LB set a €69.00 ($81.18) price objective on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (BMW.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays set a €78.00 ($91.76) target price on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (BMW.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €72.10 ($84.82).

ETR BMW traded down €0.72 ($0.85) during trading hours on Thursday, hitting €69.12 ($81.32). 1,403,891 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,050,000. Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft has a 52 week low of €36.60 ($43.05) and a 52 week high of €77.31 ($90.95). The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 185.88. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of €72.71 and a 200 day moving average price of €64.05. The stock has a market cap of $41.61 billion and a PE ratio of 9.26.

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells automobiles and motorcycles, and spare parts and accessories worldwide. The company operates through Automotive, Motorcycles, and Financial Services segments. The Automotive segment develops, manufactures, assembles, and sells automobiles and off-road vehicles under the BMW, MINI, and Rolls-Royce brands; and spare parts and accessories, as well as offers mobility services.

