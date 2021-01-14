Indivior (OTCMKTS:INVVY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Indivior (OTCMKTS:INVVY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Indivior PLC operates as a specialty pharmaceutical company. It is engaged in discovering and developing medications and treatment for alcohol addiction, opioid overdose, cocaine intoxication and co-occurring conditions, such as schizophrenia. The Company markets and promotes SUBOXONE (buprenorphine and naloxone) Sublingual Film, SUBOXONE (buprenorphine and naloxone) Sublingual Tablet, and SUBUTEX (buprenorphine) Sublingual Tablet, each buprenorphine-based treatment for opioid. Indivior PLC is based in United States. “

Get Indivior alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of Indivior from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $7.75.

Shares of INVVY stock opened at $7.12 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.73. Indivior has a twelve month low of $2.23 and a twelve month high of $40.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.95, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.75. The company has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.17 and a beta of 0.32.

About Indivior

Indivior PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of buprenorphine-based prescription drugs for the treatment of opioid dependence and co-occurring disorders. The company's products focuses on treating substance use disorder, opioid use disorder, and schizophrenia.

See Also: What is the formula for calculating total return?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Indivior (INVVY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Indivior Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Indivior and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.