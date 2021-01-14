InflaRx (NASDAQ:IFRX) Receives Buy Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of InflaRx (NASDAQ:IFRX) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on IFRX. Lifesci Capital reissued a market perform rating on shares of InflaRx in a research report on Friday, October 30th. SVB Leerink upgraded shares of InflaRx from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $7.00 to $10.00 in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of InflaRx from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $10.36.

Shares of IFRX traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.07. The company had a trading volume of 15,418 shares, compared to its average volume of 488,480. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.61. InflaRx has a 52 week low of $2.52 and a 52 week high of $9.70. The company has a market capitalization of $159.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.49 and a beta of 0.52.

InflaRx (NASDAQ:IFRX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.07. On average, research analysts anticipate that InflaRx will post -1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its stake in InflaRx by 63.3% during the second quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 35,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 13,655 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of InflaRx by 184.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 21,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 14,209 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in shares of InflaRx in the 2nd quarter worth $67,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of InflaRx in the 3rd quarter worth $145,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of InflaRx by 66.7% in the 3rd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 350,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,491,000 after acquiring an additional 140,000 shares during the last quarter. 13.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

InflaRx N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops inhibitors using C5a technology primarily in the Germany and United States. Its C5a is an inflammatory mediator that is involved in the enhancement of a variety of autoimmune and other inflammatory diseases. The company's lead product candidate is IFX-1, an intravenously delivered first-in-class anti-C5a monoclonal antibody, which completed the Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of hidradenitis suppurativa, a rare and chronic debilitating systemic inflammatory skin disease; to treat ANCA-associated vasculitis, a rare and life-threatening autoimmune disease; and for the treatment of pyoderma gangrenosum, a chronic inflammatory skin disorder, as well as developing IFX-1 for the treatment of oncological diseases.

