Informa (OTCMKTS:IFJPY) Rating Lowered to Neutral at BNP Paribas

BNP Paribas cut shares of Informa (OTCMKTS:IFJPY) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on IFJPY. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Informa in a research report on Friday, November 13th. UBS Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of Informa in a research report on Friday, September 18th. Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating on shares of Informa in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Informa from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Informa from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy.

Informa stock opened at $14.73 on Monday. Informa has a 12-month low of $8.43 and a 12-month high of $23.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $14.84 and its 200 day moving average is $12.17.

Informa Company Profile

Informa plc operates as a business-to-business events, academic publishing, and information services company worldwide. It operates through five divisions: Informa Connect, Informa Intelligence, Informa Markets, Informa Tech, and Taylor & Francis. The Informa Connect division provides content-driven events and digital platforms that allow professionals to meet, connect, learn, and share knowledge.

