Infosys (NYSE:INFY) Announces Earnings Results

Infosys (NYSE:INFY) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The technology company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Infosys had a return on equity of 27.14% and a net margin of 18.85%.

Shares of NYSE INFY opened at $18.43 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $78.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a 50-day moving average of $16.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.05. Infosys has a 1 year low of $6.76 and a 1 year high of $19.07.

Get Infosys alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on INFY shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Infosys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 16th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Infosys in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. BidaskClub upgraded Infosys from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Infosys from $13.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut Infosys from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.34.

About Infosys

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, outsourcing, and next-generation digital services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides application development and management, independent validation, product engineering and management, infrastructure management, enterprise application management, and support and integration services.

Read More: What is Cost of Capital?



Receive News & Ratings for Infosys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infosys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.