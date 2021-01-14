ING Groep (NYSE:ING) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Morgan Stanley

ING Groep (NYSE:ING)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reissued by research analysts at Morgan Stanley in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on ING. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ING Groep in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ING Groep from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ING Groep in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. ING Groep currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.00.

NYSE:ING traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $9.55. 277,605 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,464,063. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The company has a market capitalization of $37.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.92. ING Groep has a 12 month low of $4.52 and a 12 month high of $12.03. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.21.

ING Groep (NYSE:ING) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.20 billion. ING Groep had a return on equity of 4.92% and a net margin of 14.79%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that ING Groep will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in shares of ING Groep by 50.2% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 38,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 12,834 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in ING Groep by 59.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,224,458 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,349,000 after purchasing an additional 831,454 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in ING Groep by 14.1% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 504,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,480,000 after buying an additional 62,413 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al boosted its stake in ING Groep by 66.3% in the 2nd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 20,413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 8,141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in ING Groep by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,900,923 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,817,000 after buying an additional 335,509 shares during the period. 2.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ING Groep N.V., a financial institution, provides various banking products and services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and mid-corporates. It operates in Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other, and Wholesale Banking segments. The company accepts various deposits, such as current and savings accounts; and offers business lending products, as well as consumer lending products, such as residential mortgage loans, term loans, and revolver and personal loans.

