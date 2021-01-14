(INGA) (AMS:INGA) PT Set at €8.80 by Morgan Stanley

(INGA) (AMS:INGA) received a €8.80 ($10.35) price objective from investment analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Kepler Capital Markets set a €10.20 ($12.00) target price on (INGA) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €10.70 ($12.59) target price on (INGA) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group set a €9.00 ($10.59) target price on (INGA) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Barclays set a €8.40 ($9.88) target price on (INGA) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €8.90 ($10.47) target price on (INGA) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. (INGA) currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €9.15 ($10.77).

(INGA) has a 1-year low of €13.52 ($15.91) and a 1-year high of €16.69 ($19.64).

About (INGA)

ING Groep N.V. (ING) is a financial institution. The Company offers banking services. The Company’s segments include Retail Netherlands, which offers current and savings accounts, business lending, mortgages and other consumer lending in the Netherlands; Retail Belgium, which offers products that are similar to those in the Netherlands; Retail Germany, which offers current and savings accounts, mortgages and other customer lending; Retail Other, which offers products that are similar to those in the Netherlands, and Wholesale Banking, which offers wholesale banking activities (a full range of products from cash management to corporate finance), real estate and lease.

