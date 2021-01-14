Innergex Renewable Energy (OTCMKTS:INGXF) PT Raised to $32.00

Innergex Renewable Energy (OTCMKTS:INGXF) had its price objective upped by CIBC from $26.00 to $32.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. CIBC currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

INGXF has been the subject of a number of other reports. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price objective on Innergex Renewable Energy from $23.00 to $25.25 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $26.38.

Innergex Renewable Energy stock traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $24.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,555 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,644. The stock has a market cap of $4.23 billion, a PE ratio of -48.84 and a beta of 0.50. Innergex Renewable Energy has a one year low of $9.82 and a one year high of $25.50. The company has a 50 day moving average of $20.90 and a 200-day moving average of $18.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.11, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.63.

Innergex Renewable Energy (OTCMKTS:INGXF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $122.08 million during the quarter. Innergex Renewable Energy had a negative net margin of 16.28% and a negative return on equity of 1.81%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be issued a $0.135 dividend. This is a boost from Innergex Renewable Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th.

Innergex Renewable Energy Company Profile

Innergex Renewable Energy Inc operates as an independent renewable power producer in Canada, the United States, France, and Chile. It acquires, owns, develops, and operates hydroelectric facilities, wind farms, and solar farms. The company operates through three segments: Hydroelectric Generation, Wind Power Generation, and Solar Power Generation.

