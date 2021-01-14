Innovative Solutions and Support, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISSC) Short Interest Down 54.4% in December

Innovative Solutions and Support, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISSC) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,700 shares, a drop of 54.4% from the December 15th total of 16,900 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 24,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

In related news, Director Winston J. Churchill sold 15,202 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.76, for a total transaction of $117,967.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 46,559 shares in the company, valued at approximately $361,297.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Roger Anthony Carolin sold 28,443 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.05, for a total value of $228,966.15. Following the transaction, the director now owns 35,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $282,152.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 27.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Innovative Solutions and Support by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 477,094 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,263,000 after buying an additional 10,937 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Innovative Solutions and Support by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 133,014 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $910,000 after buying an additional 25,300 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Innovative Solutions and Support by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 81,900 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $410,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Innovative Solutions and Support by 25.4% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,290 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 2,690 shares during the period. 24.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ISSC traded up $0.04 during trading on Thursday, hitting $6.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 50,137 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,830. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.42. Innovative Solutions and Support has a 12 month low of $1.20 and a 12 month high of $8.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $103.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.79 and a beta of 1.19.

Innovative Solutions and Support (NASDAQ:ISSC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 9th. The aerospace company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.02). Innovative Solutions and Support had a net margin of 15.14% and a return on equity of 8.75%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 21st were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 18th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 33.11%.

About Innovative Solutions and Support

Innovative Solutions and Support, Inc, a systems integrator, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and services flight guidance, autothrottle, and cockpit display system in the United States and internationally. It offers flat panel display systems that replicates the display of analog or digital displays on one screen and replace existing displays in legacy aircraft, as well as used for security monitoring on-board aircraft and as tactical workstations on military aircraft; and flight management systems that complement the flat panel display system upgrade for commercial air transport aircraft.

