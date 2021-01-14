Inovalon Holdings, Inc. Expected to Post FY2020 Earnings of $0.47 Per Share (NASDAQ:INOV)

Inovalon Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:INOV) – SVB Leerink cut their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Inovalon in a report issued on Monday, January 11th. SVB Leerink analyst S. Davis now anticipates that the technology company will post earnings per share of $0.47 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.48. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Inovalon’s Q1 2021 earnings at $0.10 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.14 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.60 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.92 EPS.

Get Inovalon alerts:

Inovalon (NASDAQ:INOV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The technology company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.04. Inovalon had a net margin of 0.87% and a return on equity of 9.07%. The firm had revenue of $161.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $179.27 million.

INOV has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Inovalon from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Inovalon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Inovalon from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 30th. BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of Inovalon from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Inovalon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.90.

NASDAQ:INOV opened at $26.42 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $19.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.11. Inovalon has a 52 week low of $13.39 and a 52 week high of $27.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market cap of $4.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 660.67, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.67.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in INOV. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Inovalon during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Inovalon by 31.6% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 406,214 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,822,000 after purchasing an additional 97,491 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Inovalon by 120.1% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 21,174 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 11,552 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Inovalon by 2.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,356,866 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $141,693,000 after purchasing an additional 177,102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Inovalon by 45.2% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 266,102 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,125,000 after buying an additional 82,843 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.15% of the company’s stock.

In other Inovalon news, CFO Jonathan R. Boldt sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.08, for a total value of $47,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 284,405 shares in the company, valued at $5,426,447.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Keith R. Dunleavy purchased 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $19.62 per share, for a total transaction of $1,177,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 660,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,949,200. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 85,000 shares of company stock worth $1,657,450 and sold 15,000 shares worth $280,150. 49.59% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Inovalon

Inovalon Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based platforms for data-driven healthcare. It operates Inovalon ONE Platform, a cloud-based platform that interconnect with the healthcare ecosystem to aggregate and analyze data in real-time, as well as empowers the application in resulting insights. The company also operates myABILITY software platform, an integrated set of cloud-based applications for providers that offers connectivity, administrative, clinical and quality analysis, management, and performance improvement capabilities to acute, post-acute, and ambulatory point-of-care provider facilities.

Featured Article: Cryptocurrencies

Receive News & Ratings for Inovalon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inovalon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.