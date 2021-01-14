Inovalon Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:INOV) Expected to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.13 Per Share

Inovalon Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:INOV) – Equities researchers at Truist Securiti lifted their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Inovalon in a research note issued on Monday, January 11th. Truist Securiti analyst S. Draper now anticipates that the technology company will post earnings per share of $0.13 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.10. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Inovalon’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.14 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.16 EPS.

INOV has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Inovalon from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 30th. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on Inovalon from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. BidaskClub raised Inovalon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 9th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Inovalon from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Inovalon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.90.

NASDAQ INOV opened at $26.42 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $19.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 660.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.95. Inovalon has a fifty-two week low of $13.39 and a fifty-two week high of $27.93.

Inovalon (NASDAQ:INOV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The technology company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $161.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $179.27 million. Inovalon had a return on equity of 9.07% and a net margin of 0.87%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Inovalon by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,356,866 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $141,693,000 after acquiring an additional 177,102 shares in the last quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors increased its holdings in Inovalon by 27.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors now owns 2,061,327 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,522,000 after purchasing an additional 439,550 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Inovalon by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 957,031 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $18,432,000 after purchasing an additional 109,719 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Inovalon by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 592,346 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,409,000 after purchasing an additional 77,543 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Inovalon by 31.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 406,214 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,822,000 after purchasing an additional 97,491 shares during the period. 29.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director William J. Teuber, Jr. bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $19.48 per share, with a total value of $194,800.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 144,247 shares in the company, valued at $2,809,931.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Keith R. Dunleavy bought 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $19.62 per share, for a total transaction of $1,177,200.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 660,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,949,200. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 85,000 shares of company stock worth $1,657,450 and have sold 15,000 shares worth $280,150. 49.59% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Inovalon Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based platforms for data-driven healthcare. It operates Inovalon ONE Platform, a cloud-based platform that interconnect with the healthcare ecosystem to aggregate and analyze data in real-time, as well as empowers the application in resulting insights. The company also operates myABILITY software platform, an integrated set of cloud-based applications for providers that offers connectivity, administrative, clinical and quality analysis, management, and performance improvement capabilities to acute, post-acute, and ambulatory point-of-care provider facilities.

