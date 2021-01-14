Insider Buying: Century Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNBKA) Major Shareholder Acquires 461 Shares of Stock

Century Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNBKA) major shareholder James J. Filler purchased 461 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $77.13 per share, with a total value of $35,556.93. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 857,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,164,736.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

CNBKA traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $80.30. 4,549 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,917. The firm has a market capitalization of $447.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.75 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Century Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $51.40 and a one year high of $92.09. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.16.

Century Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNBKA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 13th. The bank reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $31.50 million during the quarter. Century Bancorp had a net margin of 24.30% and a return on equity of 11.91%.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Century Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Century Bancorp by 278.1% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 12,998 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,010,000 after buying an additional 9,560 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of Century Bancorp by 8.1% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 8,638 shares of the bank’s stock worth $568,000 after buying an additional 646 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Century Bancorp by 13.0% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,373 shares of the bank’s stock worth $479,000 after buying an additional 848 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Century Bancorp by 3.2% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 6,418 shares of the bank’s stock worth $422,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Century Bancorp by 75.4% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 5,154 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 2,215 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.36% of the company’s stock.

Century Bancorp Company Profile

Century Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Century Bank and Trust Company that provides banking products and services. The company accepts savings accounts, NOW accounts, demand deposits, time deposits, and money market accounts, as well as cash management accounts. It offers single-family and multi-family residential loans, commercial and residential real estate loans, municipal loans, and various consumer loans, as well as provides loans for the construction of residential homes, multi-family properties, commercial real estate properties, and land development.

