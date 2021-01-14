Insider Buying: Sabre Insurance Group plc (SBRE.L) (LON:SBRE) Insider Purchases 53 Shares of Stock

Sabre Insurance Group plc (SBRE.L) (LON:SBRE) insider Anneka Kingan bought 53 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 285 ($3.72) per share, with a total value of £151.05 ($197.35).
SBRE stock opened at GBX 285 ($3.72) on Thursday. The company has a market cap of £712.50 million and a P/E ratio of 16.38. Sabre Insurance Group plc has a twelve month low of GBX 155.64 ($2.03) and a twelve month high of GBX 335 ($4.38). The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 266.50 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 260.76.
About Sabre Insurance Group plc (SBRE.L)
Sabre Insurance Group Plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in writing general insurance for motor vehicles in the United Kingdom. It offers its products through a network of insurance brokers, as well as through its own direct brands, including Go Girl and Insure 2 Drive. The company was founded in 1982 and is based in Dorking, the United Kingdom.
