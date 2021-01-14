Insider Buying: Sabre Insurance Group plc (SBRE.L) (LON:SBRE) Insider Purchases 53 Shares of Stock

Sabre Insurance Group plc (SBRE.L) (LON:SBRE) insider Anneka Kingan bought 53 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 285 ($3.72) per share, with a total value of £151.05 ($197.35).

SBRE stock opened at GBX 285 ($3.72) on Thursday. The company has a market cap of £712.50 million and a P/E ratio of 16.38. Sabre Insurance Group plc has a twelve month low of GBX 155.64 ($2.03) and a twelve month high of GBX 335 ($4.38). The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 266.50 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 260.76.

Get Sabre Insurance Group plc (SBRE.L) alerts:

About Sabre Insurance Group plc (SBRE.L)

Sabre Insurance Group Plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in writing general insurance for motor vehicles in the United Kingdom. It offers its products through a network of insurance brokers, as well as through its own direct brands, including Go Girl and Insure 2 Drive. The company was founded in 1982 and is based in Dorking, the United Kingdom.

Featured Story: What is the definition of market timing?

Receive News & Ratings for Sabre Insurance Group plc (SBRE.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sabre Insurance Group plc (SBRE.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.