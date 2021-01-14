Insider Selling: Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) SVP Sells 11,310 Shares of Stock

Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) SVP Kenneth Duda sold 11,310 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.18, for a total value of $3,395,035.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 18,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,611,865.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Kenneth Duda also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Arista Networks alerts:

On Monday, January 11th, Kenneth Duda sold 10,000 shares of Arista Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.75, for a total value of $3,027,500.00.

On Thursday, December 10th, Kenneth Duda sold 10,000 shares of Arista Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.20, for a total value of $2,762,000.00.

On Tuesday, November 10th, Kenneth Duda sold 10,000 shares of Arista Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.68, for a total value of $2,586,800.00.

Arista Networks stock opened at $309.63 on Thursday. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 52 week low of $156.63 and a 52 week high of $316.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $284.58 and a 200-day moving average of $240.05.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.20. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 20.37% and a net margin of 32.06%. The company had revenue of $605.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $581.55 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.69 EPS. Arista Networks’s revenue was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 7.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in Arista Networks by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,664 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,172,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its holdings in Arista Networks by 343.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 314,526 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $66,059,000 after purchasing an additional 243,635 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in Arista Networks by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 28,959 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,993,000 after purchasing an additional 1,395 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its holdings in Arista Networks by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 3,334 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $689,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance acquired a new position in Arista Networks in the 3rd quarter worth about $5,919,000. 61.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently issued reports on ANET shares. Rosenblatt Securities upgraded Arista Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Evercore ISI upgraded Arista Networks from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $250.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. FBN Securities boosted their price target on Arista Networks from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Bank of America upgraded Arista Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $270.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Arista Networks from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $262.64.

About Arista Networks

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms, including universal leaf, spline, and universal spine products.

Read More: Using other technical indicators with support levels

Receive News & Ratings for Arista Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arista Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.