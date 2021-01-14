Insider Selling: AxoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXGN) CEO Sells 65,000 Shares of Stock

AxoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXGN) CEO Karen L. Zaderej sold 65,000 shares of AxoGen stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $1,300,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 609,099 shares in the company, valued at $12,181,980. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Karen L. Zaderej also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, December 29th, Karen L. Zaderej sold 3,500 shares of AxoGen stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.81, for a total value of $62,335.00.

Shares of AXGN stock opened at $19.90 on Thursday. AxoGen, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.16 and a 1-year high of $20.83. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $17.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 7.45 and a quick ratio of 6.81. The company has a market cap of $808.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.59 and a beta of 0.71.

AxoGen (NASDAQ:AXGN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.18. The business had revenue of $33.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.10 million. AxoGen had a negative return on equity of 19.83% and a negative net margin of 22.98%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that AxoGen, Inc. will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on AXGN shares. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of AxoGen in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Guggenheim started coverage on AxoGen in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded AxoGen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, January 9th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on AxoGen from $16.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.88.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in AxoGen during the 3rd quarter valued at about $187,000. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of AxoGen by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 54,879 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $638,000 after buying an additional 2,768 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AxoGen by 67.7% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 17,955 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 7,251 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of AxoGen by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 209,911 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,441,000 after buying an additional 26,396 shares during the period. Finally, First Light Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AxoGen in the 3rd quarter valued at about $20,113,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.38% of the company’s stock.

AxoGen Company Profile

AxoGen, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides surgical solutions for physical damage or transection to peripheral nerves. The company's products include Avance Nerve Graft, a biologically active off-the-shelf processed human nerve allograft for bridging severed nerves without the comorbidities associated with a second surgical site; AxoGuard Nerve Connector, a porcine submucosa extracellular matrix (ECM) coaptation aid for tensionless repair of severed peripheral nerves; and AxoGuard Nerve Protector, a porcine submucosa ECM product that is used to wrap and protect damaged peripheral nerves, as well as reinforces the nerve reconstruction while preventing soft tissue attachments.

