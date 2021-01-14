Insider Selling: Barnes & Noble Education, Inc. (NYSE:BNED) EVP Sells 6,000 Shares of Stock

Barnes & Noble Education, Inc. (NYSE:BNED) EVP Michael Connolly Miller sold 6,000 shares of Barnes & Noble Education stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.46, for a total value of $32,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 136,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $745,142.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Michael Connolly Miller also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Barnes & Noble Education alerts:

On Wednesday, December 30th, Michael Connolly Miller sold 9,500 shares of Barnes & Noble Education stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.43, for a total value of $51,585.00.

BNED opened at $5.37 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $263.47 million, a P/E ratio of -3.18 and a beta of 2.49. Barnes & Noble Education, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.11 and a 12 month high of $5.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.31 and a 200 day moving average of $2.90.

Barnes & Noble Education (NYSE:BNED) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 7th. The specialty retailer reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.62. The company had revenue of $595.49 million during the quarter. Barnes & Noble Education had a negative return on equity of 14.63% and a negative net margin of 5.21%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BNED. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Barnes & Noble Education by 14.7% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 620,529 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $993,000 after buying an additional 79,402 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Barnes & Noble Education by 19.1% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 31,704 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 5,080 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Barnes & Noble Education during the second quarter valued at approximately $316,000. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Barnes & Noble Education during the second quarter valued at approximately $440,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its position in shares of Barnes & Noble Education by 95.9% during the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 118,330 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 57,915 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.27% of the company’s stock.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Barnes & Noble Education from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th.

About Barnes & Noble Education

Barnes & Noble Education, Inc operates bookstores for college and university campuses, and K-12 institutions in the United States. It operates in three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and Digital Student Solutions. The company sells and rents new and used print textbooks, digital textbooks, and publisher hosted digital courseware through physical and virtual bookstores, as well as directly to students through Textbooks.com.

Further Reading: Short Selling Stocks and Day Traders



Receive News & Ratings for Barnes & Noble Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barnes & Noble Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.