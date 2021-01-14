Insider Selling: Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) Major Shareholder Sells 24,141 Shares of Stock

Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II sold 24,141 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.47, for a total value of $6,988,095.27. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,451,231.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Shares of NYSE CVNA opened at $289.43 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $49.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -106.02 and a beta of 2.52. The company has a current ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Carvana Co. has a 12-month low of $22.16 and a 12-month high of $295.13. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $257.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $204.09.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.19. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. Carvana had a negative return on equity of 43.19% and a negative net margin of 3.06%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.56) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Carvana Co. will post -2.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Xponance Inc. raised its stake in Carvana by 1.2% in the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 5,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,267,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Carvana by 22.1% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its stake in Carvana by 3.9% in the third quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 2,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC raised its stake in Carvana by 5.7% in the third quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 1,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Carvana in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CVNA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Carvana from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $235.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Carvana from $165.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. JMP Securities increased their price objective on Carvana from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. B. Riley lowered their price objective on Carvana from $230.00 to $220.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on Carvana in a research report on Friday, October 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $221.54.

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

