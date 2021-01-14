Insider Selling: IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) CTO Sells $1,498,055.00 in Stock

IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) CTO Igor Samartsev sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.47, for a total transaction of $1,498,055.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

NASDAQ IPGP opened at $240.50 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 8.25, a current ratio of 10.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. IPG Photonics Co. has a 52 week low of $98.04 and a 52 week high of $251.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.82 billion, a PE ratio of 122.08 and a beta of 1.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $218.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $185.28.

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.23). IPG Photonics had a return on equity of 7.76% and a net margin of 9.04%. The firm had revenue of $318.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $304.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.07 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that IPG Photonics Co. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its holdings in shares of IPG Photonics by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 618,872 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $105,190,000 after buying an additional 68,912 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of IPG Photonics by 11,235.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 463,606 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $74,357,000 after buying an additional 459,516 shares in the last quarter. AXA S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of IPG Photonics by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 456,496 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $77,591,000 after buying an additional 38,569 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of IPG Photonics by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 364,639 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $61,978,000 after buying an additional 14,638 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in shares of IPG Photonics by 3,852.2% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 235,079 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $39,287,000 after buying an additional 229,131 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.07% of the company’s stock.

IPGP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James downgraded shares of IPG Photonics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of IPG Photonics from $174.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. BidaskClub raised shares of IPG Photonics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of IPG Photonics in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of IPG Photonics from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. IPG Photonics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $202.45.

About IPG Photonics

IPG Photonics Corporation develops and manufactures a range of high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. The company's laser products include high power lasers; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; and high power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories.

