Insider Selling: QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST) CEO Sells $528,504.00 in Stock

QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST) CEO Douglas Valenti sold 24,400 shares of QuinStreet stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.66, for a total value of $528,504.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 390,329 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,454,526.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Douglas Valenti also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 11th, Douglas Valenti sold 32,099 shares of QuinStreet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.59, for a total value of $660,918.41.

On Wednesday, January 6th, Douglas Valenti sold 28,200 shares of QuinStreet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.98, for a total value of $619,836.00.

On Monday, January 4th, Douglas Valenti sold 2,083 shares of QuinStreet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.23, for a total value of $44,222.09.

On Tuesday, December 1st, Douglas Valenti sold 2,083 shares of QuinStreet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.10, for a total value of $37,702.30.

On Friday, November 20th, Douglas Valenti sold 14,283 shares of QuinStreet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.36, for a total value of $247,952.88.

On Wednesday, November 18th, Douglas Valenti sold 11,600 shares of QuinStreet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.21, for a total value of $199,636.00.

On Monday, November 16th, Douglas Valenti sold 18,000 shares of QuinStreet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.56, for a total transaction of $316,080.00.

On Friday, November 13th, Douglas Valenti sold 24,400 shares of QuinStreet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.18, for a total transaction of $419,192.00.

On Wednesday, November 11th, Douglas Valenti sold 23,896 shares of QuinStreet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.04, for a total transaction of $407,187.84.

On Monday, October 26th, Douglas Valenti sold 18,009 shares of QuinStreet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.39, for a total transaction of $295,167.51.

Shares of QuinStreet stock opened at $20.24 on Thursday. QuinStreet, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.76 and a 1 year high of $22.78. The company has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.53, a P/E/G ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $20.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.92.

QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The technology company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.05. QuinStreet had a return on equity of 7.49% and a net margin of 3.69%. The firm had revenue of $139.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.07 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that QuinStreet, Inc. will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on QNST shares. Lake Street Capital lifted their price target on shares of QuinStreet from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Barrington Research lifted their price target on shares of QuinStreet from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. TheStreet upgraded shares of QuinStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded QuinStreet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.33.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in QuinStreet by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 57,654 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $603,000 after acquiring an additional 934 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in QuinStreet by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 44,099 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $698,000 after acquiring an additional 1,130 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in QuinStreet by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 50,381 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $865,000 after acquiring an additional 1,331 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co raised its holdings in QuinStreet by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 12,113 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 1,563 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in QuinStreet by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 33,411 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $349,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.62% of the company’s stock.

QuinStreet Company Profile

QuinStreet, Inc, an online performance marketing company, provides customer acquisition services for its clients in the United States and internationally. The company offers online marketing services to its clients in the form of qualified clicks, leads, inquiries, calls, applications, customers, display advertisements, or impressions through its websites or third-party publishers.

