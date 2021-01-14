Insider Selling: Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) COO Sells $5,100,000.00 in Stock

Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) COO Christopher Dawson sold 60,000 shares of Sunrun stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $5,100,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 211,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,968,405. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Christopher Dawson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 18th, Christopher Dawson sold 58,205 shares of Sunrun stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.81, for a total value of $3,714,061.05.

On Wednesday, December 16th, Christopher Dawson sold 50,000 shares of Sunrun stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.33, for a total transaction of $3,066,500.00.

On Monday, December 14th, Christopher Dawson sold 50,000 shares of Sunrun stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.43, for a total transaction of $2,921,500.00.

RUN opened at $90.63 on Thursday. Sunrun Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.84 and a 1 year high of $100.93. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.90 billion, a PE ratio of -9,053.95 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.23.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The energy company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $209.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $209.38 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.23 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Sunrun Inc. will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Sunrun during the first quarter worth about $732,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Sunrun by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,223 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Sunrun by 2.1% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 912,791 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $18,000,000 after buying an additional 18,374 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Sunrun by 915.4% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,215 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $340,000 after buying an additional 11,012 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Sunrun by 2.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,996,711 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $177,414,000 after buying an additional 245,716 shares during the period. 90.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have issued reports on RUN shares. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Sunrun from $57.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Sunrun from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Truist began coverage on Sunrun in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $116.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Sunrun from $29.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Truist Financial initiated coverage on Sunrun in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $116.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sunrun currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.71.

Sunrun Company Profile

Sunrun Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking, as well as solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems.

