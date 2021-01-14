Insider Selling: Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN) Major Shareholder Sells 187,874 Shares of Stock

Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN) major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 187,874 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.02, for a total value of $2,070,371.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Shares of NYSE TEN remained flat at $$10.91 during trading hours on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 1,029,854 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,028,028. Tenneco Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.21 and a fifty-two week high of $12.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.99, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market cap of $666.85 million, a PE ratio of -0.63 and a beta of 2.91. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.70 and a 200-day moving average of $8.83.

Tenneco (NYSE:TEN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The auto parts company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.10). Tenneco had a negative return on equity of 7.09% and a negative net margin of 9.45%. The business had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.23 EPS. Tenneco’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Tenneco Inc. will post -2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on TEN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Tenneco from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Tenneco from $2.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in Tenneco by 24.0% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 12,400 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in Tenneco by 50.3% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 5,139 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,720 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Tenneco by 132.6% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 304,888 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,116,000 after acquiring an additional 173,785 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Tenneco by 146.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 145,257 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,008,000 after acquiring an additional 86,431 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JS Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Tenneco in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $459,000. 66.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tenneco Company Profile

Tenneco Inc designs, manufactures, and sells clean air, powertrain, and ride performance products and systems for light vehicle, commercial truck, off-highway, industrial, and aftermarket customers worldwide. The company operates through Clean Air, Powertrain, Ride Performance, and Motorparts segments.

